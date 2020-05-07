Prudential PLC Sells 54,850 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.60% of MEDNAX worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 702.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 261.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 169,719 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 28.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

MD opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

