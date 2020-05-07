Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.14% of American Financial Group worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFG. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.