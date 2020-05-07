Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.