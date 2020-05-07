Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 44,304 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.