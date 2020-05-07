Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 69,268 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

