Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Moody’s by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.44. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

