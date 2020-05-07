Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 16,652 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,924 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

