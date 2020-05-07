Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 3,507 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,006,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 239,706 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 240,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

NYSE LYV opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

