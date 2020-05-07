Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.