Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

