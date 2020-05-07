Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $51.95 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

