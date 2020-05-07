Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $236,439,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after purchasing an additional 797,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 240.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 530,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 374,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

