Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised by Analyst

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. Raymond James upped their target price on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.70.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,600. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -242.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,020. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

