Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

