Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Cut by Piper Sandler

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SYSCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,101. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

