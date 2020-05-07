Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut by SVB Leerink

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 722,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,380. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 3.00. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vericel by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

