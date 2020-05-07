Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 220,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,966. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $60,946,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 85.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 573,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 263,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

