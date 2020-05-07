Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Under Armour by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.