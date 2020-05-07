Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDEV. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $235.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

