Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Reduced by Analyst

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,647. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

