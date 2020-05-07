Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.51 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $57.51 million and $3.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for $4.76 or 0.00048035 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00344678 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000962 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009936 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003387 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

