Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-$3.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.20 billion.

PWR stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

