Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $3,934.01 and approximately $8.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.26 or 0.02132519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00172942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

