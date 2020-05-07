Ran Bareket Sells 885 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $17,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ran Bareket sold 405 shares of Nlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $7,747.65.

LASR traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 829,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The stock has a market cap of $644.87 million, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nlight from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the first quarter worth $379,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

