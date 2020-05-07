Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.02-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.6-96.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.76 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.87.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 982,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

