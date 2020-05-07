Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.19–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $388-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.44 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.87.

RPD traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 982,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

