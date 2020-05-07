Rapids (RPD) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $261,095.53 and $2,251.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02118264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00172228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.