Rathbone Brothers plc Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 303,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,150.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Xylem by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 70,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

