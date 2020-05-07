Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,372 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 160.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Quidel worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.06. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $146.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.