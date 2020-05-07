Raymond James & Associates Acquires 35,910 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.77% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 47.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Daffer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,640. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.