Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of Avaya worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Avaya by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Avaya by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,419,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 6,401.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Avaya by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,754,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 949,700 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Avaya stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

