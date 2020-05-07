Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGLT opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.