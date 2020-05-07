Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,728,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,544,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,321,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,144,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.