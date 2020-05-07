Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of TPI Composites worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.55. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

