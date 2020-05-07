Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,020 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Revolve Group worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

RVLV stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $706.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

