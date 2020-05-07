Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,191 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hologic were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 31,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Hologic by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 551,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 391,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

