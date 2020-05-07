Raymond James & Associates Buys 35,273 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.