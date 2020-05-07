Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,075 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

