Raymond James & Associates Buys 57,648 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

