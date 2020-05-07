Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

