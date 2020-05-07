Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.66% of United Insurance worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in United Insurance by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 286,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $8.78 on Thursday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

