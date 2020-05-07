Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

COLB stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.