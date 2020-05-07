Raymond James & Associates Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $87.07 on Thursday. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

