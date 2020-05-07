Raymond James & Associates Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.43% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 180,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $37.12.

