Raymond James & Associates Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,956 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE PBH opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

