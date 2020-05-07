Raymond James & Associates Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 426,904 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 419,416 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,870 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

