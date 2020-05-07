Raymond James & Associates Has $2.68 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NEO stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 929.31 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.