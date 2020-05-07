Raymond James & Associates Has $2.71 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.26% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,807,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 257,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 146,867 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

