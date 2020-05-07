Raymond James & Associates Has $2.72 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEC opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

