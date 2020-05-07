Raymond James & Associates Has $2.73 Million Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

